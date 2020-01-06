Global  

Amazon partners with India’s second largest retailer to sell its goods online

TechCrunch Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amazon is deepening its relationship with India’s second largest retail chain, Future Retail, as the e-commerce giant widens its footprint in one of its key overseas markets. The two said on Monday that they have entered into a long-term business agreement to expand the reach of Future Retail’s stores through Amazon India marketplace. Future Retail […]
