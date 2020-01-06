Global  

Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale: sources

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbying the Netherlands government and White House officials sharing a classified intelligence report with the country's Prime Minister, people familiar with the effort told Reuters.
The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 [Video]The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum age..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies [Video]Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies

Ash Carter, former secretary of defense under President Obama, expressed his concerns for the nation's standing among its allies and adversaries under the Trump administration.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:34Published


New Alzheimer’s drug fast-tracked in China

New Alzheimer’s drug fast-tracked in ChinaA homegrown drug for treating Alzheimer’s disease has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration and will hit the market soon,...
WorldNews


