Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla Model 3: 1,000 Km Challenge In 10 Hours In Blistering Cold

Fossbytes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bjørn Nayland, an EV enthusiast from Norway, recently completed the Tesla Model 3 1,000 km challenge in around 10 hours. Not to mention the entire ride took place in the blistering cold, which, as we’ll see, impacted the final timing of this challenge. Bjørn runs his own YouTube channel and has a history of performing […]

The post Tesla Model 3: 1,000 Km Challenge In 10 Hours In Blistering Cold appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla's Cybertruck Looks Like Nothing Else On the Road [Video]Tesla's Cybertruck Looks Like Nothing Else On the Road

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the Tesla Cybertruck in Hawthorne, California last night. The angular vehicle aimed to reimagine the pickup truck for the 21st century.The electric vehicle works as a cold..

Credit: Internet Brands - Home     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dolan Twins Tap Out Early of 48 Hour Australian Survival Challenge

Ethan and Grayson Dolan cover themselves in mud to help avoid sunburns in the second part of their latest survival challenge. The twins attempted to survive 48...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

resch60

toni @elonmusk @Teslarati @Tesla Consumtion in the cold at 55mph Vancouver to Seattle. Model x 75d and 274 mile challen… https://t.co/t527qD1L77 2 hours ago

jeremykearney

Jeremy Kearney RT @shortword: @jeremykearney @renaultireland @Tesla @BjornNyland It looks like the Model 3 Long Range is still the king of the 1000Km chal… 3 hours ago

shortword

Paul Kelly @jeremykearney @renaultireland @Tesla @BjornNyland It looks like the Model 3 Long Range is still the king of the 10… https://t.co/L918320RAz 3 hours ago

CyberImmersions

CyberImmersions Forensics Solutions #Tesla has activated his #DigitalSoldiers in a manner that company offering 1 Million USD to #Hackers if they can… https://t.co/uUcJVY3DpY 6 hours ago

sotblad

Sotiris Blad give me a tesla model 3 and the challenge is accepted😂😂 https://t.co/xRPnq8NbBT 14 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Tesla's new car will talk to people in the crowd; The company challenged, will give 7 crore rupees more cars to the… https://t.co/7OWIQmWIBv 14 hours ago

laublin

Laurent BLIN Ready to get $1 million and a @Tesla model 3? It’s time to hack and crack Tesla cars. https://t.co/FjWXzk1XKz 17 hours ago

ProactiveIT_UK

ProactiveIT Consider yourself a bit of an expert #hacker? This is the challenge for you! https://t.co/frVL1MS7GV Via @CNET #Tesla #Security 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.