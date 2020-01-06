Global  

Little Caesars to deliver pizza - finally - with DoorDash service

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Little Caesars Enterprises Inc will partner with DoorDash Inc to provide pizza delivery services at 3,600 restaurants in the United States and Canada, starting on Monday, DoorDash said.
After a 20-year hiatus, Little Caesars is delivering pizza again

Today the Detroit-based pizza chain Little Caesars is launching a delivery service to rival those of other companies like Domino's and Pizza Hut.
USATODAY.com

