10 things in tech you need to know today

Monday, 6 January 2020 () Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
1. *A fresh Cambridge Analytica leak will reportedly reveal the global scale of voter manipulation aided by the now-defunct firm.* According to The Guardian, over 100,000 documents are set to be leaked over the coming months via an anonymous Twitter account...
A young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews' paedophile fiance today dubbed him a "vile monster" and said he 'shouldn't be allowed to walk the streets.' Kathleen Jobb, aged 28, decided to speak..