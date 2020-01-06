Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nomination
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Streaming won big in TV at the 2020 Golden Globes, but Netflix failed to take advantage of its record-setting number of nominations. Despite being up for 34 prizes, the streaming service won just two, Olivia Coleman's best actress win for The Crown a...
Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first time attending and being nominated for a Golden Globe. . With her win, Awkwafina became the first...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..
