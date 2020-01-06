Global  

Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nomination

engadget Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Streaming won big in TV at the 2020 Golden Globes, but Netflix failed to take advantage of its record-setting number of nominations. Despite being up for 34 prizes, the streaming service won just two, Olivia Coleman's best actress win for The Crown a...
News video: Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes 01:11

 Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first time attending and being nominated for a Golden Globe. . With her win, Awkwafina became the first...

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of...
Deutsche Welle

Netflix had a dismal night at the Golden Globes, but could still win big at the Oscars

Netflix had a dismal night at the Golden Globes, but could still win big at the Oscars· Netflix took home only one movie award during Sunday's Golden Globes despite leading the nominations. · But its Oscar contenders this year, from "The...
Business Insider


Plat4omLive

Plat4om 2020 Golden Globes Award done and dusted. Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations. https://t.co/VJuiMBU3P5 29 minutes ago

OphirGottlieb

Ophir Gottlieb $NFLX Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations https://t.co/09M81eRwRT 54 minutes ago

wefolloh

Folloh Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nomination https://t.co/1wAjJyxhel #netflix #apple 2 hours ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations https://t.co/SheawlKuqo - Streaming won big in… https://t.co/fk9fCT6KQJ 2 hours ago

Netflix_Updates

Netflix Updates Netflix’s Disappointing Night at the 2020 Golden Globes: Just Two Wins, ‘The Irishman’ Snubbed #Netflix https://t.co/AYvFr6I7zl 2 hours ago

alexbudin_

Alex Budin Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations https://t.co/Iukko07ODF https://t.co/eHgzU0vrWL 2 hours ago

mediagazer

Mediagazer Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations; HBO was the big TV winner with four awards, t… https://t.co/8rGBrOSspP 2 hours ago

Sindelo_

Sarkastik Observer ☭ RT @SimaRulz: Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations https://t.co/hEyxsWwOi3 via @engadget 2 hours ago

