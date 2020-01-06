Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Girl Power: The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ada Lovelace (Sylvia Briggs), and Noor Inayat Khan (Aurora Marion)



This article contains spoilers for “Spyfall, Part 2,” episode two of Doctor Who season 12. Well, that was a bit of a letdown. Following Wednesday’s secret-agent caper—not Doctor Who‘s finest moment, but a […]



The post ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12, Episode 2: Team TARDIS Loses The Plot, But Not the War appeared first on Geek.com. Girl Power: The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ada Lovelace (Sylvia Briggs), and Noor Inayat Khan (Aurora Marion)This article contains spoilers for “Spyfall, Part 2,” episode two of Doctor Who season 12. Well, that was a bit of a letdown. Following Wednesday’s secret-agent caper—not Doctor Who‘s finest moment, but a […]The post ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12, Episode 2: Team TARDIS Loses The Plot, But Not the War appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

