Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook packs 4K AMOLED and 10th-Gen Intel for $999

9to5Google Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The most popular Chromebooks are usually the ones that cost just a couple of hundreds dollars. However, for the Chrome OS diehard, there are many premium options and at CES 2020, Samsung has delivered the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a $999 machine that is unequivocally the best Chromebook you’ll be able to buy this year.

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The post Samsung Galaxy Chromebook packs 4K AMOLED and 10th-Gen Intel for $999 appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's new 4K touchscreen Galaxy Chromebook comes with a stylus and will cost $999.99 when it arrives this winter

Samsung's new 4K touchscreen Galaxy Chromebook comes with a stylus and will cost $999.99 when it arrives this winter· Samsung's first ultra-premium Chromebook — the Galaxy Chromebook — has all of the bells and whistles of a flagship product, and it has a price to match:...
Business Insider

Hands on: Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook stole my heart in a matter of minutes [Video]

It’s not often these days that new products surprise us, but at CES 2020 I walked into a briefing with Samsung to be shown the Galaxy Chromebook. This...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.