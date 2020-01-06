News24.com | WATCH | Tornado, lasting about 40 minutes, destroyed farm and 7 houses in Mpumalanga - SAWS confirms Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The supercell storm that ripped through Mpumalanga, between Ermelo and Piet Retief, was a tornado, the South African Weather Service has confirmed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this