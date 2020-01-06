Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tonight, SpaceX is set to launch its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, part of the company’s ongoing initiative to create a mega-constellation of spacecraft that will beam internet connectivity to the Earth below. SpaceX will have 180 spacecraft in orbit following a successful launch, bringing the company even closer to having the most satellites around Earth at once.



One of the satellites on board this launch will be slightly different than the other 59. One side of the satellite will be coated in a material meant to make the vehicle appear darker while in orbit. SpaceX is taking this step to counteract concerns voiced by the astronomy community, which is worried that the constellation of Starlink satellites might muck...


