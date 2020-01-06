Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellationTonight, SpaceX is set to launch its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, part of the company’s ongoing initiative to create a mega-constellation of spacecraft that will beam internet connectivity to the Earth below. SpaceX will have 180 spacecraft in orbit following a successful launch, bringing the company even closer to having the most satellites around Earth at once.

One of the satellites on board this launch will be slightly different than the other 59. One side of the satellite will be coated in a material meant to make the vehicle appear darker while in orbit. SpaceX is taking this step to counteract concerns voiced by the astronomy community, which is worried that the constellation of Starlink satellites might muck...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch 01:04

 Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs. But SpaceX is testing out a solution on its upcoming launch of another 60 satellites.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year [Video]SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has launched its 13th rocket of the year. The launch included the successful landing of a booster stage on a barge at sea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

9 of the Coolest Innovations in Space Tech of 2019 [Video]9 of the Coolest Innovations in Space Tech of 2019

From space ovens to spacecraft powered by the sun… check out some of this year’s amazing innovations in space tech.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astronomers worry about too many satellites

As SpaceX asks to launch 30,000 more Starlink satellites in its goal to provide internet service to all parts of the world, some astronomers are concerned that...
CBC.ca

Watch SpaceX launch a new batch of Starlink satellites and become the largest private satellite operator

SpaceX is launching another set of Starlink satellites for its growing constellation, as it prepares to launch broadband internet services for customers on the...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.