Here's why one of Wall Street's biggest Apple bulls thinks the stock could surge 18% this year (AAPL)
Monday, 6 January 2020 () · *On Monday, Needham analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina raised their Apple price target to $350 from $280. The firm is now tied with Daniel Ives of Wedbush for highest Apple price target.*
· *The price target implies that Apple could surge 18% this year, according to Needham. *
· *Here are five reasons that the Needham...
Apple Reports $1.42 Billion in App Transactions From Last Week of 2019. According to the company, its users spent the money from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve. Compared to the year before, that is a 16 percent increase. It was a big year overall for Apple's App Store, which took in over $54 billion...