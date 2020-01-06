Global  

The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men Universe

geek.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men UniversePhoto: Screenshot via YouTube/20th Century Fox

It feels right that New Mutants, a teenage horror take on superhero movies, effectively died and left fans afraid it would never return. When the film was shot three years ago it was […]

The post The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men Universe appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: The New Mutants - Official Trailer

The New Mutants - Official Trailer 02:22

 Check out the official trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The New Mutants is a horror movie in the superhero genre, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same...

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer [Video]Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:28Published

CUJO movie (1983) [Video]CUJO movie (1983)

CUJO movie trailer HD (1983) - Plot synopsis: Cujo, a friendly St. Bernard, contracts rabies and conducts a reign of terror on a small American town. Evil bites when a monstrous canine terrorises a..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:04Published


'New Mutants' Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie - Watch Now!

The trailer for The New Mutants is here! The Marvel movie is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being...
Just Jared

New Mutants trailer teases Josh Boone’s vision for a horror-filled X-Men come to life

New Mutants trailer teases Josh Boone’s vision for a horror-filled X-Men come to lifeAfter years of existing in a void of film purgatory, 20th Century Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants is finally gearing up to be released. The newest...
The Verge

justin_drabek

Justin Drabek telling a 👻 story RT @KillerfromSpace: New THE NEW MUTANTS trailer brings the horror! Check it out here: https://t.co/hSXH51dYyS #TheNewMutants https://t.co… 13 minutes ago

KillerfromSpace

Killer Horror Critic New THE NEW MUTANTS trailer brings the horror! Check it out here: https://t.co/hSXH51dYyS #TheNewMutants https://t.co/nEeTxfH2DP 1 hour ago

BilliamSWN

Billiam Not true. Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix were horror movies. So bad they were scary. Latest 'New Mutants' trailer bri… https://t.co/DvShLl3ICK 1 hour ago

CouchZombie

CouchZombie New trailer brings The New Mutants! https://t.co/0ZDAsXNpjO I like what I see and it can't be any worse than Xmen: Dark Phoenix... 2 hours ago

BNN_Breaking

World News 🇸🇴 The New Mutants Trailer: The X Men film brings elements of horror and betrayal to its tale | PINKVILLA https://t.co/uQmY9MVm17 2 hours ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men Universe https://t.co/Jv2riKAV39 https://t.co/vSNigfIZgL 2 hours ago

inversedotcom

Inverse Latest 'New Mutants' trailer brings the first real Marvel horror movie: https://t.co/7Hv3eq7jTi 3 hours ago

Selva_bofficial

Selvakumar Baskar RT @pinkvilla: The New Mutants Trailer: The X Men film brings elements of horror and betrayal to its tale - https://t.co/yNPwmfpAPH #TheNew… 3 hours ago

