What could this new Peloton monitor be for? Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



An FCC filing released today suggests that Peloton is working on a new monitor of some sort. The listing classifies the product as a “console,” the first from Peloton to hit the FCC listings since 2018, after its treadmill launched. The only accompanying photo is a label that seems to go on the back of the screen, with display and power ports along the center.



Current Peloton bike monitors follow a model number starting with “RB” while the Tread monitor starts with “TC.” The new listing today indicates a model number of “TTR01” — something we hadn’t seen before.



Since last year, Peloton is rumored to be working on a rowing machine and cheaper versions of its popular bike and treadmill, which currently retail for $2,245 and...

