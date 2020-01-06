Samsung's new 4K touchscreen Galaxy Chromebook comes with a stylus and will cost $999.99 when it arrives this winter
Monday, 6 January 2020 () · Samsung's first ultra-premium Chromebook — the Galaxy Chromebook — has all of the bells and whistles of a flagship product, and it has a price to match: $999.99.
· Debuting at CES 2020 and launching this winter, the Galaxy Chromebook is a 2-in-1 laptop complete with a fingerprint reader and built-in stylus.
· The...
It’s not often these days that new products surprise us, but at CES 2020 I walked into a briefing with Samsung to be shown the Galaxy Chromebook. This... 9to5Google Also reported by •PC World •ExtremeTech