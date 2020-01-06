Global  

Meet 'RollBot' — a toilet paper robot that will bring you paper when you run out on the bowl

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Meet 'RollBot' — a toilet paper robot that will bring you paper when you run out on the bowl· If you've ever been stranded on a toilet bowl without toilet paper, you know what an unfortunate situation that is. 
· *Charmin just revealed a robot that intends to solve the age-old issue: The RollBot "delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won't have to be left in a bind ever again."*
· *The RollBot is part of...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Weighs In on the Great Toilet Paper Debate [Video]Oprah Weighs In on the Great Toilet Paper Debate

It's one of the most divisive questions of the modern era: Do you prefer that your toilet tissue unwinds over or under the spool? In this clip from a 1991 episode of the 'Oprah Show,' Oprah makes her..

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

Fans throw toilet paper at basketball players as part of a 35-year tradition [Video]Fans throw toilet paper at basketball players as part of a 35-year tradition

How many toilet rolls can you count on the court?

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CES Gadget Show: Flying taxis, toilet paper robots and more

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flying taxis and a robot that can fetch toilet paper when you’re stranded on the loo were among the technologies showcased this week at the...
Seattle Times

