Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Golden Globe winner '1917' is a bold war movie whose striking cinematography demands to be seen on the big screen

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Golden Globe winner '1917' is a bold war movie whose striking cinematography demands to be seen on the big screen· "1917" is set during World War I and follows two British privates who have to travel behind enemy lines to deliver an important message to their allies.
· The director Sam Mendes has made the movie feel as if it consists of just two continuous shots.
· The movie is an emotional thrill ride that needs to be seen on the big...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs'

Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs' 00:41

 Golden Globe winner Quentin Tarantino is standing by his promise to bow out of Hollywood after 10 films, revealing his final movie will link to his first, Reservoir Dogs, in a big way.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award [Video]Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Hanks was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The award honors and celebrates his iconic 30-year movie career. Reuters reports that 63-year-old Hanks was..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Five Things Monday, including a Golden Globe and cannabis numbers

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a rainy Monday. A Portland-area company scored a win on a big stage Sunday night. Laika, the Hillsboro-based animation...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender The Golden Globe winner '1917' is a bold war movie whose striking cinematography demands to be seen on the big scre… https://t.co/rJaRS0YJs5 3 days ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien The Golden Globe winner '1917' is a bold war movie whose striking cinematography demands to be seen on t... https://t.co/7pzkkjwDYJ #tech 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.