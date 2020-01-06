The Golden Globe winner '1917' is a bold war movie whose striking cinematography demands to be seen on the big screen

· "1917" is set during World War I and follows two British privates who have to travel behind enemy lines to deliver an important message to their allies.

· The director Sam Mendes has made the movie feel as if it consists of just two continuous shots.

