Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the elegant and powerful Chrome OS laptop the world has been waiting for Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Google's Chrome OS has revolutionized desktop computing by stripping away the nonsense and allowing the user to focus on the task at hand. There is no clunky update system like Windows, nor is there the need for anti-malware software. Chromebooks just work, and they are very secure too. Best of all, they are super affordable -- unlike Apple's overpriced MacBooks. While many folks can get by with web apps, the operating system also runs both Android apps and traditional desktop programs. If you haven't tried a Chromebook in a while, you will be surprised by just how great they are… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

