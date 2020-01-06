Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus adds a secondary E Ink display to help you focus

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus is a 13-inch notebook with an additional 10-inch E Ink display on the outside of the chassis, serving as a workspace for those who don't want to deal with the chaos of their laptop's desktop. Announced Monday at CES in Las Vegas, the ThinkBook Plus will ship in March, for $1,199.



Lenovo said the laptop came about as a result of research the company had performed with customers, asking them about the consequences of distractions and their effect on multitasking. The E Ink display is automatically configured to receive only essential notifications, such as urgent emails. The E Ink display also comes configured to use a bundled Precision Pen for note-taking.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

