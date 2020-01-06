Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus adds a secondary E Ink display to help you focus

PC World Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus is a 13-inch notebook with an additional 10-inch E Ink display on the outside of the chassis, serving as a workspace for those who don't want to deal with the chaos of their laptop's desktop. Announced Monday at CES in Las Vegas, the ThinkBook Plus will ship in March, for $1,199.

Lenovo said the laptop came about as a result of research the company had performed with customers, asking them about the consequences of distractions and their effect on multitasking. The E Ink display is automatically configured to receive only essential notifications, such as urgent emails. The E Ink display also comes configured to use a bundled Precision Pen for note-taking.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020 03:39

 The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a 13.3-inch laptop with a 10.8-inch e-ink display on its lid for notifications or to take notes. It's a good idea, but the execution needs work.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus has an E Ink display that might make you rethink pen and paper

When someone says "E Ink," a laptop isn't the first thing that comes to mind for me.   But Lenovo might just be on to something with its ThinkBook Plus,...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.