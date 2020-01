Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chrome OS tablets are a great idea, but so far, none of the hardware has been able to strike the right chord. Today, Lenovo is revealing the Ideapad Duet Chromebook, a Chrome OS tablet that starts at $279 and seems to get a whole lot right.



