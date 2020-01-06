Global  

The ASUS TUF gaming laptop sports Ryzen 7 + GTX 1660 Ti for $749, more

9to5Toys Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Walmart is offering the ASUS TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for *$749* *shipped*. With a list price of $1,100, a similar model at Amazon goes for $1,000 and this one is listed at $900 from third-party sellers at Newegg. Offering a quad-core Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this laptop is made to game. The 256GB PCIe-based SSD offers blazing fast read and write speeds, making sure that your programs always launch without issue. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more computer deals.

The post The ASUS TUF gaming laptop sports Ryzen 7 + GTX 1660 Ti for $749, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
