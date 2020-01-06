Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Xfinity is giving its customers free network security monitoring

engadget Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
At CES last year, Comcast announced a feature for its Xfinity internet customers called Advanced Security. It's a $6 per month service that helps keep your home network more secure by keeping people away from phishing sites, blocking malicious traffi...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Xfinity Gives Advanced Cybersecurity to 18 Million xFi Customers for Free

Xfinity Gives Advanced Cybersecurity to 18 Million xFi Customers for FreePHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast announced that xFi Advanced Security will be included free for customers who lease an xFi gateway.
Business Wire


Tweets about this

erinmuffoletto

Erin Muffoletto RT @ComcastNM: ICYMI: We're now offering our @Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology for free to customers who lease an xFi gateway -- gi… 3 hours ago

ComcastUtah

Comcast Utah ICYMI: We're now offering our @Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology for free to customers who lease an xFi gate… https://t.co/5hvPMhVMjk 4 hours ago

ComcastNM

Comcast New Mexico ICYMI: We're now offering our @Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology for free to customers who lease an xFi gate… https://t.co/VlCCbJWQwN 4 hours ago

ComcastTucson

Comcast Tucson ICYMI: We're now offering our @Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology for free to customers who lease an xFi gate… https://t.co/MrHZ0lAlL8 4 hours ago

ComcastColo

Comcast Colorado ICYMI: We're now offering our @Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology for free to customers who lease an xFi gate… https://t.co/llE9yGGh68 4 hours ago

scotnod

scotnod jnr  RT @engadget: Xfinity is giving its customers free network security monitoring https://t.co/pd0JuIN2bo https://t.co/P12Sj99F9b 6 hours ago

DaveFoose

Dave Foose Xfinity is giving its customers free network security monitoring https://t.co/q0vbrEnvgf #news #feedly 10 hours ago

mcparker23

Michael C Parker RT @ComcastCentrlPA: “Customers throughout Pennsylvania asked for a better way to stream content and we answered with Xfinity Flex for free… 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.