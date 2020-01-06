Global  

Pad & Quill offers up to 40% off Oxford Leather iPad Pro cases, deals from $78

9to5Toys Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Pad & Quill is now offering up to *40% off* a pair of its leather iPad cases today. You can score the Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9-Inch Case for *$85.99 shipped* after you apply code *ipad* at checkout. Regularly $140, today’s deal is nearly 40% or $55 off the going rate. It is also about $10 below our previous sitewide sale mention. Specifically designed for the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd Gen.), it is constructed from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather with marine-grade nylon stitching. Along with the elastic strap closure, it has a magnetic on/off feature, a built-in horizontal viewing stand, and an interior pocket for documents. Head below for even more Pad & Quill iPad case deals. more…

The post Pad & Quill offers up to 40% off Oxford Leather iPad Pro cases, deals from $78 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
