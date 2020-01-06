Global  

Trump administration to begin collecting DNA from detained immigrants

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Trump administration to begin collecting DNA from detained immigrantsPhoto by David Peinado / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United States government will begin collecting the DNA of detained immigrants through pilot programs this week, according to a privacy impact assessment that was published today by the Department of Homeland Security. The Trump administration’s plans to collect genetic samples from people detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was first reported in October.

CPB and ICE don’t currently have systems or operating procedures in place for this large-scale collection of genetic material, but they will start to implement the policy through small pilot programs. CBP will initially collect DNA only in its Detroit, Michigan sector and at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas before...
