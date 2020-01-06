Toyota will transform a 175-acre site in Japan into a ‘prototype city of the future’

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Toyota wants to give a new meaning to the term “company town.”



The Japanese auto giant said it will transform the 175-acre site of a former car factory in Japan into a “prototype city of the future” where it can test autonomous vehicles, innovative street design, smart home technology, robotics, and new mobility products on a population of real people who would live there full-time.



