Toyota will transform a 175-acre site in Japan into a ‘prototype city of the future’

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Toyota will transform a 175-acre site in Japan into a ‘prototype city of the future’Toyota wants to give a new meaning to the term “company town.”

The Japanese auto giant said it will transform the 175-acre site of a former car factory in Japan into a “prototype city of the future” where it can test autonomous vehicles, innovative street design, smart home technology, robotics, and new mobility products on a population of real people who would live there full-time.

The site, which is located at the base of Mount Fuji, will be designed by famed Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. It will house up to 2,000 people, including Toyota employees and their families, and it will be powered by the company’s hydrogen fuel cell technology. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said at CES that the company expects to break ground at the end of 2021....
