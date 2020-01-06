Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years· Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing an iPod Shuffle Monday as he greeted fans before a game.
· Ronaldo appears to be listening to a 4th Generation iPod Shuffle, which was released by Apple in 2010 and discontinued in 2017.
· The internet reacted to Ronaldo's outdated device with shock and amusement...
Recent related videos from verified sources

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots [Video]What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans! Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. But when his football career does come to an end, CNN reports the 34-year-old says he'd like to go..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

10 Most Influential Athletes of the Decade [Video]10 Most Influential Athletes of the Decade

10 Most Influential Athletes of the Decade. With the 2010s coming to a close, it’s important to take a look back at the people that defined the past 10 years. . Here are the 10 most influential..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo Rocks Ancient Music Device, Is That an iPod Shuffle?!

THIS IS NOT A PHOTO FROM 2010!!! This is Cristiano Ronaldo wearing an iPod Shuffle -- and it was shot TODAY!! In 2020!!! The Juventus superstar arrived at...
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo rocks retro iPod shuffle before crunch Juventus clash

Cristiano Ronaldo rocks retro iPod shuffle before crunch Juventus clashThe Bianconeri superstar was seen rocking the old school piece of audio gear prior to his team's Serie A clash with Cagliari
Daily Star

Tweets about this

carlosaa23

Carlos Arteaga Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years - Business… https://t.co/HST21oYqvq 1 minute ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years https://t.co/cnpmY1qhPo 4 minutes ago

yuyun273

yuyun273 RT @SAI: Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years https://t.co/TVMohQ3Er4 6 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years… https://t.co/gc05LECkiQ 9 minutes ago

Awadhes11919070

Awadhesh Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn’t updated in almost 8 years… https://t.co/yfi7N9DmZ4 21 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years… https://t.co/8GFyfbicyf 30 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years… https://t.co/RUN6D7selr 31 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn't updated in almost 8 years… https://t.co/jYZxb8q5BH 32 minutes ago

