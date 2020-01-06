Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

American Airlines will share $30 million portion of Boeing settlement with employees, thanks to the drama surrounding the grounded 737 Max (AAL)

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
American Airlines will share $30 million portion of Boeing settlement with employees, thanks to the drama surrounding the grounded 737 Max (AAL)· American Airlines on Monday said it's reached a deal with Boeing for compensation to make up for the grounded 737 Max plane. 
· The airline said it would share $30 million of the payout with employees, which should be distributed in March. 
· American was one of the airlines hardest hit by the grounding, with 24 of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet 00:23

 American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max grounding [Video]American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max grounding

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max grounding

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:27Published

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, AAL [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, AAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, American Airlines..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines is testing Google Assistant’s interpreter mode for customer service

American Airlines is testing Google Assistant’s interpreter mode for customer serviceIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Last year, at CES 2019, Google introduced interpreter mode for Google Assistant, which lets you say something in one...
The Verge Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsyReutersBangkok Post

Factbox: Boeing's 737 MAX compensation deals with airlines

American Airlines is the latest airline to reach a settlement with Boeing Co regarding the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX airliner.
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Todaybizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal American Airlines and Boeing reached an agreement that will compensate American for financial damage incurred in 20… https://t.co/SeSddl44X2 3 days ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing over 737 Max grounding, will share $30 million with employees https://t.co/IyNoPYEvhS 4 days ago

NathanHam87

Nathan American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing over 737 Max grounding, will share $30 million with employees https://t.co/hccbMoz3oN 4 days ago

k_weitkamp

Kimberly Weitkamp American Airlines Says It Will Share Boeing Compensation With Employees https://t.co/jabSWu7km8 4 days ago

NITravelTrade

NI Travel Trade News American Airlines Will Share Boeing Max Compensation #nitnonline - American Airlines Will Share Boeing Max Compensa… https://t.co/G4YKitfwRs 5 days ago

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal American Airlines and Boeing reached an agreement that will compensate American for financial damage incurred in 20… https://t.co/18VNm6w5t3 6 days ago

CarHireUKdotco

CarHireUK.co American Airlines will share USD30 million in Max compensation with employees https://t.co/sxjlAOfHpo https://t.co/cmdnNW5mIM 6 days ago

cxinsider

Alex Richards American Airlines will share $30 million portion of Boeing settlement with employees, thanks to the drama surroundi… https://t.co/Ifqu8hfmT6 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.