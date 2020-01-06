Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3Intel and AMD’s latest processors are going head-to-head inside Acer’s new Swift 3 laptop. Acer is allowing consumers to pick between a 14-inch AMD-powered laptop or a 13.5-inch Intel version. Both laptops are largely the same, apart from the processors that power them and the screen sizes.

Lenovo also unveiled its own Yoga laptop with a choice between Intel or AMD earlier today, and it looks like we’ll be seeing lots more options, thanks to AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series chips. Much like Lenovo, Acer is pricing its AMD option starting at less than the Intel equivalent. The AMD model will start at $599, while the Intel version is $699.

AMD variant of the Acer Swift 3.

On the AMD side, Acer is using AMD’s new Ryzen 7...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Finally Did It [Video]Apple Finally Did It

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is fresh in the studio for review. I've been testing out the laptop and comparing it to last year's Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" laptop for about a week now. Here are my initial..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Acer updates its Swift 3 laptop with AMD and Intel's latest processors

Acer is giving its thin-and-light Swift 3 laptop a useful shot in the arm. It just introduced two versions of the portable that use the latest chips from both...
engadget Also reported by •PC WorldThe Verge

Lenovo’s new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered Yoga starts $360 cheaper than its Intel version

Lenovo’s new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered Yoga starts $360 cheaper than its Intel versionAMD hasn’t even officially announced its Ryzen 4000 processors yet, but Lenovo is already offering us a first glimpse at a laptop that will ship in April with...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sam_jatoi

Sam Jatoi RT @verge: AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3 https://t.co/m9bJIpQrAa https://t.co/gU3jCDlpTJ 34 minutes ago

NOT_DiGITAL_

NOT DiGITAL RT @tomwarren: Lenovo has just revealed AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 chips. Lenovo is putting AMD and Intel head to head inside its new Yoga 7 Slim… 6 hours ago

ScarlettTies

ScarlettTies RT @tomwarren: AMD and Intel’s new chips go head to head inside Acer’s new Swift 3. Looks like we’re going to see a lot of AMD laptops in 2… 9 hours ago

ss121601

Sprout User Check this out! AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3 https://t.co/bLttRBmjmP 9 hours ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3 Intel and AMD’s latest pr https://t.co/krl9paus8R 10 hours ago

NcCounty

Broadway, NC Harnett County AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3 https://t.co/0IbGWbET6h 10 hours ago

hamed1399

x55555x AMD and Intel’s new chips go head-to-head inside Acer’s Swift 3 - https://t.co/YOOT6fXbev https://t.co/wQ1CgzmDnU 11 hours ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews AMD and Intels new chips go head-to-head inside Acers Swift 3 https://t.co/j4Kz6ZUX3p https://t.co/rhliWRSAFk 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.