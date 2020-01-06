Global  

AMD's monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990WX: How much and how fast it will be

PC World Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
It wasn’t all about Ryzen 4000 laptops at CES for AMD. The company also finally said how much the monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990WX teased last fall will cost—and teased just how stupidly fast it will be too.

AMD

AMD said the 64-core Threadripper 3990WX will cost $3,950 when it hits the streets on Feb. 7. While that’s more than some used cars, the actual value of the 64-core CPU isn’t that out of line when looked at from a bulk purchase point of view. The actual cost per individual thread is about $31. It’s just that you have to buy 128 of them. 

