What You Should Know About Yennefer in ‘The Witcher’

Dennis Somers RT @TomTSEC: @tleehumphrey @PierrePoilievre What about Freeland? Should she grow a beard? I know she can because there are no differences… 2 seconds ago camarada RT @JMakamba: 1. [THREAD] Given what’s going on in the world today, and the need to learn from history, you should know about Robert McNama… 3 seconds ago Chris Martin What social media trends are worth the attention of churches this year? Here are some thoughts from me in… https://t.co/FR0kBDmvf1 5 seconds ago Yasmine @ college _(:з」∠)_ RT @kuukous_: "sessou from nagoya.. u mean kuukou, right? i think that's fine. i know the guy... if i talk about how i know him i might beg… 48 seconds ago Sᴀʟᴍᴀɴ Qᴀᴅɪʀ What is Army Act and what should we know about it? #ArmyAct 50 seconds ago 𝐲𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐧 out of all people you should know that when i say***about myself i’m not looking for backhand comfort nor am i l… https://t.co/Csgw6hxRak 58 seconds ago Chico Hamburgueso RT @matthewstoller: What freaks Out top Dems about @AOC is she’s clear she doesn’t want aristocrats and their culture of nepotism in the D… 1 minute ago Fluf🐏 well ik you dont know me but cheer up and you can talk with me anything Bc i dont like you getting hurt like this..… https://t.co/BP1MYOJgRt 1 minute ago