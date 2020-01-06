Global  

Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs

PC World Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dell’s Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori offer a rare peek at future products from the usually tight-lipped PC maker. PCWorld got an advance look at these concepts ahead of their announcement Monday at CES in Las Vegas. 

Because they’re concepts, we don’t know whether they’ll ever make it to market. Think of them instead as hints of what Dell’s working on for future PCs, and who knows—you may see something like it someday at your local electronics store.  

*Concept Ori: It folds!*

The Concept Ori is a folding PC that looks a lot like the ThinkPad X1 Fold that Lenovo revealed a few hours ago. It’s a single display that folds in the middle, offering options for using it as a display, a tablet, or a clamshell laptop. A small Bluetooth keyboard would likely come with it for maximum versatility.

