FBI investigating mysterious drones over Colorado

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The FBI, FAA and U.S. Air Force are investigating a mystery in the skies of Colorado and Nebraska: swarms of drones have been spotted, sometimes in formation. Janet Shamlian reports.
News video: Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

 Local law enforcement agencies from eastern Colorado and several federal agencies will launch a task force to try and find out who is operating the mysterious drones seen flying at night in the area in recent weeks and their purposes.

Steamboat Springs man seeks to organize volunteer drone search and rescue group [Video]Steamboat Springs man seeks to organize volunteer drone search and rescue group

Amateur drone pilot Movses Mikaelyan, of Steamboat Springs, says he wants to organize a volunteer drone search and rescue group, but is concerned about the impact of heavily publicized night-time drone..

Many Perplexed By Mysterious Night-Time Drones [Video]Many Perplexed By Mysterious Night-Time Drones

For the past several weeks, mysterious drones have been flying at night, in patterns, over parts of rural Colorado and Nebraska, Dana Jacobson reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 4, 2020

PHOTOS: Chasing the mysterious drones of eastern Colorado

Colorado’s Eastern Plains are ground zero for one of the strangest phenomenon in the United States as a legion of unexplained drones have flown the night skies...
Denver Post

Mysterious swarms of giant drones have started to appear in the Colorado and Nebraska night sky, and nobody knows where they're coming from

Mysterious swarms of giant drones have started to appear in the Colorado and Nebraska night sky, and nobody knows where they're coming from· Mysterious swarms of giant drones have dotted the Colorado and Nebraska night sky since last week, the Denver Post first reported. · The drones appear and...
Business Insider

