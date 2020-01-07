Global  

Dell's Alienware is building a portable Windows gaming PC with almost all the best features of the Nintendo Switch

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Dell's Alienware is building a portable Windows gaming PC with almost all the best features of the Nintendo Switch· Alienware's Concept UFO is a handheld gaming PC inspired by the Nintendo Switch.
· Concept UFO runs Windows 10 and would allow gamers to access their library of PC games on the go.
· Like the Switch, Concept UFO features detachable controllers, a built-in stand, and a high definition screen. Concept UFO's PC features could...
News video: Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time

Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time 09:26

 Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the most important first person shooters ever made. There are not only some of the best video games ever, but they had the most impact in what is probably the most popular video game genre. So join us as we count down our pick for the Top 10 Most...

Alienware’s Concept UFO is basically a Nintendo Switch on steroids and I want one

The Nintendo Switch was one of the greatest inventions of the past decade. It made console gaming portable in a way no previous handheld gaming device was ever...
8BitDo’s tiny $20 keychain controller is now available

8BitDo’s tiny $20 keychain controller is now available8BitDo, which is known for its high-quality third-party controllers and its retro-inspired designs, is launching a tiny, keychain-sized Bluetooth controller...
