Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo and shares PSVR sales milestone

The Verge Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo and shares PSVR sales milestone

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s logo (aka the PS5) during its CES 2020 press conference on Monday evening alongside the announcement that Sony has sold more than 5 million PlayStation VR headsets since the device launched in October 2016. Additionally, Sony says it has sold 104 million PS4 units, which makes it the second best-selling game console in history behind the PS2. (The PS2 has a lifetime sales record of 158 million units, making it highly likely that the PS4 won’t catch up before the PS5 launches.)

The logo looks exactly as expected, with Sony once again following in the footsteps of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4’s logos for the PS5. The only real difference here is the number. The font is the same, and there are no...
