Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.

The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday evening at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

It's Impossible Food's first foray beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been a key player in the growing category of vegan meats. Like the burger, Impossible Food's pork and sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground meat.

Impossible Pork will be rolled out to restaurants first. The company isn’t yet saying when it will come to groceries. Impossible Foods only recently began selling its burgers in grocery stores, although they’re available at more than 17,000 restaurants in the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

Burger King will give consumers their first taste of Impossible Sausage. Later this month, 139 Burger King restaurants in five U.S. cities will offer the Impossible Croissan’wich, made with plant-based sausage coupled with the traditional egg and cheese. Burger King did a similar test of the Impossible Whopper last year before expanding sales nationwide.

The pork products and the Impossible Burger are made in a similar way. Impossible Foods gets heme — the protein that gives meat its flavor and texture — from soy leghemoglobin, which is found in the roots of soy plants. To make heme in high volume, it inserts the DNA from soy into yeast and ferments it. That mixture is then combined with other ingredients, like coconut oil.

The company tweaked the ingredients to mimic pork’s springy texture and mild flavor. For the sausage it added spices.

Impossible Pork has 220 calories in a four-ounce serving. That’s not much less than a serving of Smithfield 80% lean ground...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens 02:28

 David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, told Cheddar that it's bringing its pizza to customers' doors in 2020, rolling out nationwide delivery in the U.S. and Canada on Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals [Video]Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals

Animal welfare group World Protection’s Ben Williamson told Cheddar that plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods already could be having a large impact on livestock animals.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:32Published

Impossible Foods Preparing for a New Round of Fundraising [Video]Impossible Foods Preparing for a New Round of Fundraising

Impossible Foods is reportedly in talks with investors about a new round of fundraising that could double its $2 billion valuation.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impossible Foods is launching plant-based pork and sausage this year

Impossible Foods is launching plant-based pork and sausage this yearThe plant-based Impossible Burger 2.0 was one of the biggest hits of CES 2019, and Impossible is back at CES this year with two new meat substitutes: the new...
The Verge

Impossible Sausage will be in Burger King’s breakfast croissants

In addition to its faux pork announcement today, Impossible Foods also officially launched its Impossible Sausage product, which it announced last year. Not only...
engadget Also reported by •ReutersBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/oNeIN2BffV 4 minutes ago

izafoodie

IZAFoodie The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage - Miami Herald https://t.co/NPocwGCQQu...… https://t.co/PiOjgZXVBj 16 minutes ago

KLBKNews

KLBK News The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/zLl3z5s78V 19 minutes ago

LasVegasSun

Las Vegas Sun The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage at CES https://t.co/jI1KskQn3q https://t.co/DZdZpROu0S 20 minutes ago

sentineltribune

Sentinel-Tribune After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. https://t.co/G5Lu2KRxOc 24 minutes ago

nataltremedy

NatAltRemedy The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage - CityNews Edmonton https://t.co/XtW3witfaw 34 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/HSwF7eO6cH 36 minutes ago

bigcountryhome

bigcountryhomepage The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/6Z5X1TQ5dq 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.