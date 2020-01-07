Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

At CES 2020 today, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group has announced a new Bluetooth standard for audio. The new standard is called LE (Low Energy) Audio and is designed to enhance the Bluetooth audio experience with features like audio sharing, native support for hearing aids, and more.



more…



The post New Bluetooth LE Audio standard details support for universal audio sharing, hearing aids, more appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

