New Bluetooth LE Audio standard details support for universal audio sharing, hearing aids, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 7 January 2020
At CES 2020 today, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group has announced a new Bluetooth standard for audio. The new standard is called LE (Low Energy) Audio and is designed to enhance the Bluetooth audio experience with features like audio sharing, native support for hearing aids, and more.

