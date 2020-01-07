Global  

Netflix and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’ will launch on January 24

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
“The Goop Show,” an upcoming reality series co-hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and tied to her lifestyle company Goop, now has a launch date and a trailer. Goop has faced many accusations of promoting and selling pseudoscience — most notoriously, perhaps, in selling jade eggs for vaginas — and it seems like the series is embracing […]
News video: the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer 01:19

 the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and...

Gwyneth Paltrow strips off for Christmas [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow strips off for Christmas

Gwyneth Paltrow has stunned fans by sharing a nearly nude photo of herself getting ready for Christmas.

Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad

Gwyneth Paltrow is turning up the heat in the bedroom by gifting herself a s*x toy in a suggestive new commercial for her lifestyle brand Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop Lab' Poster Is Going Viral - See Why!

The Goop Lab poster for Gwyneth Paltrow‘s brand new Netflix series debuted earlier today and…it’s causing some big reactions on Twitter! As you’ll see,...
Just Jared

Why Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Company Is Facing a $150,000 Lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has some explaining to do. The actress' lifestyle brand Goop is being sued by photographer Larry Singer for $150,000, according...
E! Online

