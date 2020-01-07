Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless charger

The Verge Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless chargerImage: Belkin

Belkin is a company known for its wireless chargers. Devialet is known for its high-end, ultra loud speakers. And at CES 2020, the two companies announced that they’ll be partnering on a new product, the $299 Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger, which combines a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a wireless charging pad.

The Soundform Elite isn’t the first Devialet partnership on a smart speaker — Huawei announced its Xiaoyi voice assistant-powered Sound X speaker last year, which also relies on technology from the French speaker company. But Belkin’s speaker (unlike Huawei’s) will be available outside of China, marking the first widely available smart speaker based on Devialet’s hardware.

I...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Science Fiction Ruined Smart Glasses [Video]How Science Fiction Ruined Smart Glasses

We can trace smart glasses all the way back to the earliest days of science fiction—Luke's HUDs in Star Wars, Robocop, Terminator, Jordi Laforge in Star Trek, and most recently, Tony Stark. But..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 11:02Published

Google Assistant Makes Bedtime Stories Easier [Video]Google Assistant Makes Bedtime Stories Easier

Looking for a unique holiday gift this season? According to Geek.com, Google Assistant is doing something different. When it comes to storytime, you can now call on Google Assistant. Get a cup of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Belkin teams with Devialet to build the SoundForm Elite smart speaker and wireless charger

It’s no surprise that Belkin would make a device charger, but a high-end speaker is something else entirely.
Macworld

Belkin’s new Google Assistant speaker has a built-in wireless charger

Google Assistant speakers have been taking over CES in recent years and this year, Belkin has a clever new speaker to share. In partnership with Devialet,...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Belkin Partners With Devialet on New Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger https://t.co/fxPZoV1B7w https://t.co/Cwu46Ao5Ad 2 minutes ago

3twe

de Santiago RT @iClarified: Belkin Partners With Devialet on New Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger... https://t.co/LmCH2aTDrV https://t.co/DqomDYU… 7 minutes ago

iClarified

iClarified Belkin Partners With Devialet on New Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger... https://t.co/LmCH2aTDrV https://t.co/DqomDYURqW 8 minutes ago

imtaiki

iamv RT @verge: Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless charger https://t.co/rpugrzZJC5 https:… 24 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless c https://t.co/CwiTmkJVVG 1 hour ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker thats also a wireless charger… https://t.co/UaYODCmyaB 1 hour ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless charger Read More in… https://t.co/1xgtXEqYyM 2 hours ago

JOstosF

José A Ostos F Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that’s also a wireless charger https://t.co/T4y0awS8pk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.