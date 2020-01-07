China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Image: NIU



Chinese startup NIU is bringing its Vespa-style electric mopeds in the United States. The company says it made its slick and somewhat affordable electric two-wheelers available for purchase in San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Chicago, Washington, DC, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Honolulu, and it’s spinning up sales operations in some of those cities right now.



NIU (not to be confused with electric vehicle startup NIO) is perhaps best known Stateside, if it's known at all, because it supplies the vehicles for the shared moped service Revel. Revel launched last year in New York City with 1,000 of NIU's mopeds, and it has since expanded to some of the cities NIU is now targeting, including Washington, DC, Austin, and most recently, Miami.

