Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US

The Verge Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the USImage: NIU

Chinese startup NIU is bringing its Vespa-style electric mopeds in the United States. The company says it made its slick and somewhat affordable electric two-wheelers available for purchase in San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Chicago, Washington, DC, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Honolulu, and it’s spinning up sales operations in some of those cities right now.

NIU (not to be confused with electric vehicle startup NIO) is perhaps best known Stateside, if it’s known at all, because it supplies the vehicles for the shared moped service Revel. Revel launched last year in New York City with 1,000 of NIU’s mopeds, and it has since expanded to some of the cities NIU is now targeting, including Washington, DC, Austin, and most recently, Miami....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jakedisaur

Disaur RT @verge: China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/MAQRpZlDDD https://t.co/G3Nlrutvzx 53 minutes ago

EcoVehicleExch

EcoVehicleExchange China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US - The Verge https://t.co/WuRJZwUzev https://t.co/RwqOTBKKb1 6 hours ago

gadgetmanjay

Gadget Man Jay Ltd China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/OP6QCTa43d https://t.co/q0rAA0Bq8r 6 hours ago

sjfeles

Sreejith P.R China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/mrkFSRao1E https://t.co/u5lyoQVAS4 7 hours ago

9ja_legal

9jalegal China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/ThDKqDsASc 7 hours ago

Techy_Lawyer

Techylawyer China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/xYHyTIOuTs 7 hours ago

salim88l771

tech news China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/NwPcNYIley https://t.co/Q2TRzyiW5s 8 hours ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: China’s NIU starts selling its electric mopeds in the US https://t.co/SpStFusXhz 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.