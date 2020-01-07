Facebook bans deepfake videos and manipulated content from site

· Facebook said in an announcement on Monday that deepfake videos and manipulated media will be banned from the social media site.

· The company said in a statement that it was taking a multi-pronged approach to address the issue, including investigating deceptive behaviors in AI-generated content and partnering with academia,... · Facebook said in an announcement on Monday that deepfake videos and manipulated media will be banned from the social media site.· The company said in a statement that it was taking a multi-pronged approach to address the issue, including investigating deceptive behaviors in AI-generated content and partnering with academia, 👓 View full article



