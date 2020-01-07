Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stadia Games and Entertainment hires first concept artist

9to5Google Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Stadia Games & Entertainment is Google’s first-party studio for titles that take full advantage of the streaming platform. The first location is in Montréal and led by Assassin’s Creed veterans. The latest hire from Ubisoft makes for Stadia’s first concept artist.

more…

The post Stadia Games and Entertainment hires first concept artist appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time

Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time 09:26

 Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the most important first person shooters ever made. There are not only some of the best video games ever, but they had the most impact in what is probably the most popular video game genre. So join us as we count down our pick for the Top 10 Most...

Recent related videos from verified sources

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge [Video]A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge.Willow Woolhouse completed every activity badge possible when she was in the Beavers, and last week..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts [Video]Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts

Teen Vogue January cover star Lana Condor tells us her “first” everything! From her first horseback riding experience to her first starstruck moment with David Beckham, the star of ’To All the..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 10:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

OnePlus Concept One Features Electrochromic Glass, An Industry First

OnePlus Concept One Features Electrochromic Glass, An Industry FirstOnePlus Concept One available to view during CES 2020 SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, unveiled...
PR Newswire Asia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.