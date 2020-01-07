Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st

engadget Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Save for a year off in 2000, Coachella has been held every year since 1999, and YouTube is celebrating two decades of the music festival with an upcoming documentary. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will debut on the platform March 31st.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viajandoperdido

Viajando Perdido YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/FQgmLO3BPF https://t.co/5Jb4zSVlMn 31 minutes ago

metabloks

Metabloks YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/ic73eDjh8e #metabloks 43 minutes ago

JCREN86

JayCray RT @engadget: YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/VxwtGhpalW https://t.co/3PXWhW12CC 47 minutes ago

Feedjunkie

Feedjunkie YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st Save for a year off in 2000, Coachella has been held ev… https://t.co/USQv5jHZak 50 minutes ago

SafevoipLTD

Safevoip YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/xqFien96os https://t.co/v8vFYWQfmj 50 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/t3DN5wL7my #TechNews https://t.co/MZ3MjByJq9 54 minutes ago

FutureProofN

Future Proof Future Proof FutureProofN #google #news Follow us for latest news YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on… https://t.co/hbA7sygUtZ 1 hour ago

nswint

Noah Swint YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st https://t.co/coQhJXUvFY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.