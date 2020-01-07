YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Save for a year off in 2000, Coachella has been held every year since 1999, and YouTube is celebrating two decades of the music festival with an upcoming documentary. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will debut on the platform March 31st. 👓 View full article

