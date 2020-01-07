Global  

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is 'the world's first foldable PC' with a hefty price tag

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
So far -- as Samsung will attest -- folding devices have been a bit of a disaster, but Lenovo thinks it has got things nailed with its ThinkPad X1 Fold which it officially revealed at CES. Due for release in mid-2020, the "world's first foldable PC" features a 13.3-inch folded OLED and Lenovo says it delivers "laptop efficiency with smartphone portability". The device will initially ship with Windows 10, but a Windows 10X version will follow. A 5G version will also be available. Lenovo envisions its device being used in a variety of ways, but the only sticking point may… [Continue Reading]
News video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020 03:56

 Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold looks like a Moleskin folio, but it's actually a folding PC that can unfold into a 13-inch tablet or be used as a tiny laptop.

Lenovo's foldable PC will be available later this year for $2,499

Back in May, Lenovo teased the ThinkPad X1 Fold—the world's first PC with a foldable display.  At CES 2020, the company announced it will be available mid...
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first real foldable tablet

It's been more than seven months since I first laid eyes on Lenovo's foldable tablet PC prototype, and the company is now ready to launch the world's first...
