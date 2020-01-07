Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is 'the world's first foldable PC' with a hefty price tag

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

So far -- as Samsung will attest -- folding devices have been a bit of a disaster, but Lenovo thinks it has got things nailed with its ThinkPad X1 Fold which it officially revealed at CES. Due for release in mid-2020, the "world's first foldable PC" features a 13.3-inch folded OLED and Lenovo says it delivers "laptop efficiency with smartphone portability". The device will initially ship with Windows 10, but a Windows 10X version will follow. A 5G version will also be available. Lenovo envisions its device being used in a variety of ways, but the only sticking point may… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

