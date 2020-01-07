Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Keep an eye out for this week's Full Wolf Moon lunar eclipse (via The Old Farmer's Almanac)



The first lunar eclipse of the decade will darken skies on Friday, Jan. 10—but not in North America. January’s full Wolf Moon (which reportedly appeared when wolves howled in hunger) is a penumbral […]



The post Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Online appeared first on Geek.com. Keep an eye out for this week's Full Wolf Moon lunar eclipse (via The Old Farmer's Almanac)The first lunar eclipse of the decade will darken skies on Friday, Jan. 10—but not in North America. January’s full Wolf Moon (which reportedly appeared when wolves howled in hunger) is a penumbral […]The post Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Online appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

