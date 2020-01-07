Global  

Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Online

geek.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse OnlineKeep an eye out for this week's Full Wolf Moon lunar eclipse (via The Old Farmer's Almanac)

The first lunar eclipse of the decade will darken skies on Friday, Jan. 10—but not in North America. January’s full Wolf Moon (which reportedly appeared when wolves howled in hunger) is a penumbral […]

News video: 'Wolf Moon Eclipse' Is Happening This Week

'Wolf Moon Eclipse' Is Happening This Week 00:30

 The first full moon of the year is happening this week.

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh [Video]Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

The nearly-full Wolf Moon of January shined big and bright over Pittsburgh this morning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse? [Video]What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse?

The decade’s first full moon is taking place this Friday. Full moons often have special names that are rooted in Indigenous-American culture. January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First lunar eclipse of the year on Jan 10

First lunar eclipse of the year on Jan 10Islamabad : The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be witnessed during the night between January 10 and 11, according to Institute of Space and Planetary...
Australian wildfires, wolf moon, '1917' premieres nationwide: 5 things to know Friday

Some Democratic hopefuls face big debate deadline, the first full moon of the years lights the sky and more to start your Friday morning right.
