Alienware’s Concept UFO Is A Gaming PC Shaped Like A Nintendo Switch

Fossbytes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Alienware teased its Concept UFO prototype, which is basically a Windows 10 gaming PC, at CES 2020. The prototype grabbed everyone’s interest because, despite being a gaming PC, its form factor is similar to Nintendo Switch. It took me some time to process that information too. Even though the Concept UFO prototype looks much similar […]

The post Alienware's Concept UFO Is A Gaming PC Shaped Like A Nintendo Switch appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: Alienware’s UFO is a gaming PC the size of a Nintendo Switch

Alienware’s UFO is a gaming PC the size of a Nintendo Switch 00:39

 At CES 2020, Alienware has revealed a concept gaming PC called the UFO that directly takes on the Nintendo Switch. The details remain a mystery, but I'm intrigued.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dell's UFO concept is like a Nintendo Switch with the power of an Alienware PC

What if your PC games were as portable as your Switch? That's the idea of Dell's new UFO concept, which crams a full gaming PC into a portable handheld...
Mashable

Dell's Alienware is building a portable Windows gaming PC with almost all the best features of the Nintendo Switch

Dell's Alienware is building a portable Windows gaming PC with almost all the best features of the Nintendo Switch· Alienware's Concept UFO is a handheld gaming PC inspired by the Nintendo Switch. · Concept UFO runs Windows 10 and would allow gamers to access their...
Business Insider

