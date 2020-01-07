Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alienware teased its Concept UFO prototype, which is basically a Windows 10 gaming PC, at CES 2020. The prototype grabbed everyone’s interest because, despite being a gaming PC, its form factor is similar to Nintendo Switch. It took me some time to process that information too. Even though the Concept UFO prototype looks much similar […]



The post Alienware’s Concept UFO Is A Gaming PC Shaped Like A Nintendo Switch appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

