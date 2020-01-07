Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps

The Verge Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stampsRoyal Mail has unveiled a set of 12 special stamps that celebrate iconic British video games from the 1980s and 1990s. The collection is designed to highlight some of the most popular games from an era when the UK games industry was growing into a multi billion dollar business. Classics like Worms, Lemmings, Wipeout, Tomb Raider, and Sensible Soccer are all part of the stamp collection which will go on sale later this month.

Tomb Raider has four stamps in the collection in total, charting Lara Croft’s adventures throughout the years. A variety of game consoles are represented in the collection, with some of the titles debuting on systems like the BBC Micro, ZX Spectrum, Commodore Amiga, and the Sega Mega Drive.

“The UK has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tomb Raider among British gaming triumphs celebrated in new Royal Mail stamps

Tomb Raider among British gaming triumphs celebrated in new Royal Mail stampsCollect the stamps featuring the most famous archaeologist of video game History
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

jonnyram

Jonny Ram RT @tomwarren: Royal Mail is putting Lemmings, Worms, Tomb Raider, Wipeout, and more on British postal stamps. The 12 stamps celebrate icon… 23 seconds ago

Lady_Scion

Helen ☕️ RT @scully1888: The Royal Mail is releasing a set of 12 stamps based on UK video games: Tomb Raider (x4) Elite Sensible Soccer Worms Lemmi… 2 minutes ago

Marduhk

Neil B Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new @RoyalMailStamps https://t.co/KvtAmc5hXm via @Verge 2 minutes ago

edwardburgess1

EJB - aka - EJ RT @WigToday: Lemmings, Tomb Raider, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms: British gaming triumphs celebrated in new Royal Ma… 6 minutes ago

Singular

Ville Sarmiola RT @verge: Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps https://t.co/ubp0MigW7z https://t.co/r9OmC957B8 8 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps Royal Mail has https://t.co/i3nQEzwpT3 11 minutes ago

The_Gazette

Blackpool Gazette Lemmings, Tomb Raider, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms: British gaming triumphs celebrated in ne… https://t.co/4jTBM8G7dY 13 minutes ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps https://t.co/WJRmcbcQJe 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.