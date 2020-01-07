Lemmings, Worms, and Tomb Raider celebrated in new British postal stamps

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Royal Mail has unveiled a set of 12 special stamps that celebrate iconic British video games from the 1980s and 1990s. The collection is designed to highlight some of the most popular games from an era when the UK games industry was growing into a multi billion dollar business. Classics like Worms, Lemmings, Wipeout, Tomb Raider, and Sensible Soccer are all part of the stamp collection which will go on sale later this month.



Tomb Raider has four stamps in the collection in total, charting Lara Croft’s adventures throughout the years. A variety of game consoles are represented in the collection, with some of the titles debuting on systems like the BBC Micro, ZX Spectrum, Commodore Amiga, and the Sega Mega Drive.



