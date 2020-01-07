Global  

Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases return to $20 for a limited time (Reg. $40)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for *$19.99 shipped* in various colors. Today’s deal takes 50% off the regular going rate and returns prices to historic all-time lows. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Early ratings are solid and you can learn more about these cases right here.

