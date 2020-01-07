Global  

I tasted Impossible Pork at CES 2020

The Verge Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
I tasted Impossible Pork at CES 2020You may have heard that Impossible Foods is expanding its fake meat options beyond burgers — it’s moving into pork. So I chowed down at Kumi, a Japanese restaurant in the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. I’m still chewing on how I feel, but it may not actually matter how perfectly Impossible Pork imitates the pig meat: it does provide a savory base of protein for a lot of foods that traditionally call for pork.

Impossible Food’s offerings might be fake meat but they’re real food. Impossible Pork isn’t really available for you to buy, though — pricing and availability hadn’t been announced during my taste test. However, you can definitely check out a different Impossible offering at one of 139 Burger Kings, starting January 13: the...
News video: Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES

Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES 01:07

 The Impossible Burger was a hit, so how’d their pork? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

