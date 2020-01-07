Global  

Facebook Bans ‘Misleading’ Deepfakes

geek.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Facebook Bans ‘Misleading’ DeepfakesFacebook is addressing deepfakes and other types of manipulated media (via Facebook)

Facebook is cracking down on deepfake videos and manipulated media ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. The social network will remove “misleading” content that has been edited or synthesized using artificial intelligence or […]

