Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold Is the First Foldable Windows Tablet

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold Is the First Foldable Windows TabletThe company has revealed its new ThinkPad X1 Fold at CES -- it's a foldable Windows 10 tablet that will launch in the coming months for $2,500. 

 Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold looks like a Moleskin folio, but it's actually a folding PC that can unfold into a 13-inch tablet or be used as a tiny laptop.

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel has a huge tablet that folds into an all-screen laptop

Forget about foldable phones, 2020 might be the year of the foldable laptop. At this year's CES, which just kicked off in Las Vegas, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad...
Mashable

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first real foldable tablet

It's been more than seven months since I first laid eyes on Lenovo's foldable tablet PC prototype, and the company is now ready to launch the world's first...
engadget

