Facebook bans deepfakes, but not deceptively edited videos like Pelosi one

9to5Mac Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
In a move designed to counter misinformation during the 2020 presidential election campaign, Facebook bans deepfakes: extremely convincing fake videos created using AI techniques.

Deepfakes use machine-learning to analyse the way someone’s face moves as they voice different sounds. AI can then create fake video which mimic the movements needed for any word. This can then be combined with either chopped-up sound clips of the real person, or an impressionist, to create entire fake speeches which are hard to tell from real video footage …

The post Facebook bans deepfakes, but not deceptively edited videos like Pelosi one appeared first on 9to5Mac.
